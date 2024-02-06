Southeast Missouri State University's Catholic Campus Ministry has outgrown its current chapel and plans for a new, larger facility are beginning to take shape — requiring the demolition of the chapel and its two on-campus houses.

Deacon and director of the Newman Center Tom Schumer said construction for the new 7,000-square-foot Newman Center with a tentative completion date of spring 2021.

An artist rendering of the future St. John Henry Newman Center. Submitted

Demolition of the three buildings at 512 N. Pacific Street will begin by March 2020, he said, making way for the new facility that will more than double the chapel's current seating capacity.

The current Newman Center is named after John Henry Newman, a Catholic Cardinal in the 19th century scheduled to be canonized a saint in the Catholic Church on Oct. 13, he said.

"We will be known as the St. John Henry Newman Center when we open our doors," Schumer said. "All that came to light after we had already begun our process of campaigning to build a new center."

The initial fundraising goal was set at $4.5 million, but as of Monday, Schumer said funds reached $4.9 million in pledges. The additional funds may be used to extend the current building plans, he said.

"I expect an even more popular mass, and people won't have to be standing," Schumer said.