Sculptures to honor St. Louis' role in Olympic history

ST. LOUIS -- Two new sculptures are aimed at helping preserve St. Louis' unique place in the history of the Olympics.

St. Louis Public Radio reported the St. Louis Sports Commission plans to place two Olympic sculptures at the venues for the 1904 games, which were hosted by St. Louis in the same year the city hosted the World's Fair.

The Olympic rings were not designed until 1913. Michael Loynd, chairman of the commission's Olympic Committee, said the International Olympic Committee gave consent to place the sculptures in St. Louis.

"We were the first to start the gold, silver and bronze medal -- that started here in St. Louis," Loynd said. "The first African-American, the first Native American, the first handicapped person, the first U.S. woman received a gold medal, all here in St. Louis."