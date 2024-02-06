Sculpture exhibit to begin next month along Broadway corridor

Come celebrate art with the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition beginning next month.

"Every year we do this to celebrate public art along the path of the Broadway corridor and tens of thousands of people get to see it on a daily basis. So that is a really big deal," said Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. "We're really proud of the yearly contribution it gives to the corridor. This one is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts."

The opening reception for this year's display -- which is presented by the Arts Council, the City of Cape Girardeau, the Public Art Committee and Old Town Cape — will take place at 5:30 p.m. April 7 in the courtyard of Vasterling Suites at 151 N. Fountain St.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox will give a speech and the seven artists whose work was selected to be installed in several locations along the Broadway corridor, will also be present at the reception.