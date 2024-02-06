All sections
March 22, 2022

Sculpture exhibit to begin next month along Broadway corridor

Come celebrate art with the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition beginning next month. "Every year we do this to celebrate public art along the path of the Broadway corridor and tens of thousands of people get to see it on a daily basis. So that is a really big deal," said Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. "We're really proud of the yearly contribution it gives to the corridor. This one is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts."...

Beau Nations
Ed and Carla Wubbena view the piece Back Channel by Daniel Perry of Waterloo, Iowa, during the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception April 8 at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. Perry served as the juror for the 2022 exhibit and selected this years seven artists whose work will be displayed along the Broadway corridor.
Ed and Carla Wubbena view the piece Back Channel by Daniel Perry of Waterloo, Iowa, during the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception April 8 at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. Perry served as the juror for the 2022 exhibit and selected this years seven artists whose work will be displayed along the Broadway corridor.Southeast Missourian file

Come celebrate art with the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition beginning next month.

"Every year we do this to celebrate public art along the path of the Broadway corridor and tens of thousands of people get to see it on a daily basis. So that is a really big deal," said Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. "We're really proud of the yearly contribution it gives to the corridor. This one is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts."

The opening reception for this year's display -- which is presented by the Arts Council, the City of Cape Girardeau, the Public Art Committee and Old Town Cape — will take place at 5:30 p.m. April 7 in the courtyard of Vasterling Suites at 151 N. Fountain St.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox will give a speech and the seven artists whose work was selected to be installed in several locations along the Broadway corridor, will also be present at the reception.

The seven selected sculptures were chosen by this year's juror, artist Dan Perry. The works needed to fit specific guidelines, such as whether the piece would be able to be installed on the side of the street because of its size.

Downes said the framework of holding the sculpture exhibition each year is to manage and increase public art in Cape Girardeau and to increase partnerships between organizations from the community to make sure the exhibit is a success. The event is free to attend and food and drink will be provided to guests.

"It's gonna be sponsored by Muy Bueno and The Ground-A-Bout, so we'll have drinks and music there and all that kind of stuff for the opening," Downes said. "Come have a couple drinks and hang out."

For more information on the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition, visit www.capearts.org/odse.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

