Sculptor wants to turn rusted trolley rails into downtown artwork

Sculptor Nathan Pierce wants to fashion art from old trolley rails that were a part of downtown Cape Girardeau's history.

The local artist said he came up with the idea after seeing the rusted steel, which construction crews dug up and removed as part of recent Main Street improvements.

"They are rusted and pitted up," he said as he looked over a stack of the bent and cut up rails which have been stockpiled near the downtown floodwall.

But after sanding and cleaning, the trolley rails -- which were buried in concrete and mud for nearly a century -- would be perfect for a sculpture, he said.

"My proposal is to design a historical, public-art monument that will commemorate and preserve the old downtown trolley rail and create a sense of place for Cape Girardeau residents and downtown visitors," Pierce wrote in a plan he shared with Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger in March.

A rendering of what Nathan Pierce's proposed sculpture made of old trolley rails would look like in downtown Cape Girardeau. Courtesy

Pierce's plan calls for a 6,000-pound sculpture that would tie together six to eight sections of rail, 18 to 20 feet tall, erected upright. It would be lighted from the ground on the interior and exterior with a color-changing, LED lighting system.

He has titled the piece, "Time Tracks."

Pierce has proposed erecting the sculpture on the southeast corner of the Main and Independence streets intersection, insisting it would provide the best lines of sight for the artwork.

Visitors approaching from the north would have the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge as a backdrop, Pierce said.

"There is a sense of beauty and elegance in seeing this historic trolley rail for what it is," he wrote in his proposal.

Nathan Pierce shows the old trolley car rails that were dug up on Main Street in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

Pierce said the mayor, who is an advocate for public art, expressed interest in the proposal.

At Rediger's invitation, Pierce presented his proposal this spring to the Tower Club, a group of Cape Girardeau business and civic leaders,

The city's public-art committee also discussed the project, according to Marla Mills, who directs Old Town Cape, the downtown redevelopment organization.

Rediger said, "I think it is a really good idea."

But the plan has not moved forward because no persons or groups have stepped forward to fund it, both Rediger and Mills said.