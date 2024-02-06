Scouting for Food to be held this month

The Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, will hold Scouting for Food, the largest service project of the year, this month, according to a news release.

Thousands of scouts will deliver more than 1 million blue Scouting for Food bags throughout the area Saturday, the release stated. They will pick up the bags Nov. 16; bags should be placed outside by 9 a.m. In Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, Scouts take donations directly to local food pantries.