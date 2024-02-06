Scouting for Food to be held this month

The Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, will hold Scouting for Food, the largest service project of the year, this month, according to a news release.
Thousands of scouts will deliver more than 1 million blue Scouting for Food bags throughout the area Saturday, the release stated. They will pick up the bags Nov. 16; bags should be placed outside by 9 a.m. In Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, Scouts take donations directly to local food pantries.
Canned fruits, vegetables, soups, tuna, chicken and pasta sauce, along with meals in a box such as Hamburger Helper are most needed, according to the release. Last year, Scouting for Food gathered 1.9 million items of food, which provided more than 1 million meals for the needy.
Residents who do not receive a bag can take canned food donations to any Goodwill Store location Nov. 14 through 24.
For more information about Scouting for Good, visit www.sff.stlbsa.org.
