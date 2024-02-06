All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 16, 2021

Scouting for Food drive begins

Boy Scouts of the Shawnee District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council will collect non-perishable canned items from residents all over the area on Saturday. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A "Scouting for Food" bag is seen on a doorknob in Jackson Monday. Boy Scouts of the Shawnee District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council will collect non-perishable canned items from residents all over the area on Saturday. The Shawnee District is made up of Scouts in the following counties: Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry and northern Scott and northern Stoddard. The Area Council's website says its annual "Scouting for Food" drive is the country's largest one-day food drive with an estimated two million items collected for food banks and pantries.
A "Scouting for Food" bag is seen on a doorknob in Jackson Monday. Boy Scouts of the Shawnee District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council will collect non-perishable canned items from residents all over the area on Saturday. The Shawnee District is made up of Scouts in the following counties: Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry and northern Scott and northern Stoddard. The Area Council's website says its annual "Scouting for Food" drive is the country's largest one-day food drive with an estimated two million items collected for food banks and pantries.Jeff Long
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy