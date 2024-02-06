Scouting for Food drive begins

A "Scouting for Food" bag is seen on a doorknob in Jackson Monday. Boy Scouts of the Shawnee District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council will collect non-perishable canned items from residents all over the area on Saturday. The Shawnee District is made up of Scouts in the following counties: Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry and northern Scott and northern Stoddard. The Area Council's website says its annual "Scouting for Food" drive is the country's largest one-day food drive with an estimated two million items collected for food banks and pantries. Jeff Long