NewsMay 15, 2024

Scout Hall's next act: Melissa Carper's genre-blending sound

Melissa Carper started her music career young. From singing gospel music weekly with her family at rest homes and in church to singing at clubs, such as the Eagles and American Legion by age 12. Growing up around music shaped Carper and her sense of music style. She said when she was younger one of her favorites to put on was Hank Williams. Her music has grown from its gospel and county roots to what it is today — incorporating multiple genres such as old county, bluegrass, jazz, and R&B...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Melissa Carper will be playing at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, May 16. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Melissa Carper will be playing at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, May 16. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Melissa Carper started her music career young. From singing gospel music weekly with her family at rest homes and in church to singing at clubs, such as the Eagles and American Legion by age 12.

Growing up around music shaped Carper and her sense of music style. She said when she was younger one of her favorites to put on was Hank Williams. Her music has grown from its gospel and county roots to what it is today — incorporating multiple genres such as old county, bluegrass, jazz, and R&B.

“I  would describe it as roots-based but like pulling elements from old country and old-time bluegrass, old blues, jazz, also R&B and soul. It's just like a mash-up of all kinds of different styles but roots-based like everything. Sounds a little like it might have been written in different timeframes, which is what most people say. So that's just because all my influences are very old influences,” she said.

She will be making her  Cape Girardeau debut Thursday, May 16, at Scout Hall. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

“We're all excited to be there and then have some family visiting as well because I'm actually from the Midwest. I think maybe a couple of my cousins will be coming. So that'll be nice,” she said.

Scout Hall attendees will be in for a wide variety of styles of music from her, the fiddler, the guitarist, and the band.

“There's a lot of very danceable music. Like two-step or swing dancing, that kind of stuff,” she said.

Last summer she was able to live one of her dreams by playing at the Grand Ol Opry and is looking forward to doing it once again.

“It was incredible. Yeah, it is definitely like a dream come true. Honestly didn't ever see myself being there you know. I kinda was I was kind of in a state of almost like shock or something,” she said.

Carper said her favorite song to play varies but each show due to the amount of times she plays them. She said she is releasing a new album on July 19 called “Born In Ya”,  and she will be playing a few from this new upcoming album at the local concert. Her favorite to play right now is her newest single “Lucky Five”.

To catch up on Melissa Caper’s music before the show, go to www.melissacerper.com, and to purchase tickets, go to www.thescouthall.com.

