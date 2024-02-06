Scout Hall's next act: Melissa Carper's genre-blending sound

Melissa Carper started her music career young. From singing gospel music weekly with her family at rest homes and in church to singing at clubs, such as the Eagles and American Legion by age 12.

Growing up around music shaped Carper and her sense of music style. She said when she was younger one of her favorites to put on was Hank Williams. Her music has grown from its gospel and county roots to what it is today — incorporating multiple genres such as old county, bluegrass, jazz, and R&B.

“I would describe it as roots-based but like pulling elements from old country and old-time bluegrass, old blues, jazz, also R&B and soul. It's just like a mash-up of all kinds of different styles but roots-based like everything. Sounds a little like it might have been written in different timeframes, which is what most people say. So that's just because all my influences are very old influences,” she said.

She will be making her Cape Girardeau debut Thursday, May 16, at Scout Hall. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

“We're all excited to be there and then have some family visiting as well because I'm actually from the Midwest. I think maybe a couple of my cousins will be coming. So that'll be nice,” she said.