Scout Hall's Next Act: EXP Showcase

Five local artists will be putting their talents on display at the EXP Showcase at Scout Hall on Friday, May 17.

EXP Productions is a collaboration of musicians and songwriters from the region who have come together not only to help each other pursue their goals but to lend their talent, experience and "EXPertise" to anyone who has a song in their heart.

The EXP showcase will feature a variety of music, from folk and roots to blues and rock by EXP artists Jessie Schupbach, Bill Tweedy, Logan Chapman, Jason Heeter and Deuce Denninger.

Schupbach is a singer/songwriter from Southeast Missouri, co-sister in Sam & Jess Music and harmonizer with Jason Heeter. She was raised in a musical family in rural Illinois. Her songs are rooted in an Americana tradition, with influences such as Sarah Jarosz, Sheryl Crow and Nickel Creek according to The Shipyard website.