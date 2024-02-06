Scout Hall's Next Act: EXP Showcase

Five local artists will be putting their talents on display at the EXP Showcase at Scout Hall on Friday, May 17.
EXP Productions is a collaboration of musicians and songwriters from the region who have come together not only to help each other pursue their goals but to lend their talent, experience and "EXPertise" to anyone who has a song in their heart.
The EXP showcase will feature a variety of music, from folk and roots to blues and rock by EXP artists Jessie Schupbach, Bill Tweedy, Logan Chapman, Jason Heeter and Deuce Denninger.
Schupbach is a singer/songwriter from Southeast Missouri, co-sister in Sam & Jess Music and harmonizer with Jason Heeter. She was raised in a musical family in rural Illinois. Her songs are rooted in an Americana tradition, with influences such as Sarah Jarosz, Sheryl Crow and Nickel Creek according to The Shipyard website.
Tweedy is a native of East St. Louis, Illinois. He grew up around music. In his music, he tells tales of heartbreak, mistakes and life going on.
Chapman is a singer/songwriter based out of St.Louis who grew up in Chaffee. He has various influences from artists such as Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Ed Sheeran. Chapman brings an eclectic variety of original music.
“A diverse and dynamic talent, he offers up a powerful bluesy rock sound that’s complemented by a voice with equal strength and bravado. Sometimes it's funky; sometimes it's folky; but it is always grooving!" says Jason Heeter's website. A true son of the Midwest, Heeter began singing in church at the age of 6. His influences range from from JJ Cale, to Jason Isbell, Bill Withers to the Grateful Dead. Heeter does both solo performances as well as being featured in several acts, including Heet & the A.C.’s, Shugyo, Deuce Denninger Band, Ivas John Band and Shades of Soul.
Denninger is a singer/songwriter and musician from Southeast Missouri. He has belted his Americana, rock, and Blues around the Mississippi River Valley for years.
Tickets for the Showcase, which begins at 8 p.m., are on sale at www.thescouthall.com. This event will be held at the outdoor venue, behind the facility at 420 Broadway.
