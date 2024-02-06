Scout Hall to host New Year's Eve party

Looking for a place to ring in the new year, look no further than Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.
"Whether you prefer cowboy boots or platforms, put on your boogie shoes and ring in 2024 with a night of dancing, friends and music to move to provided by local legends Shades of Soul and the new kids on the scene, Next of Kin," according to the Scout newsletter.
Shades of Soul has been performing since 2012 and bring its funky dance party vibes to every show, and Next of Kin will bring in many favorite '90s country hits, the Scout newsletter said.
Doors for this year's New Year's Eve party event open at 7 p.m. with the music starting at 8 p.m.
Next of Kin will perform from 8 to 9 p.m. and 10 to 11 p.m. and Shades of Soul will be on stage from 9 to 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. to midnight.
Tickets for the event are $50 and include four hours of dancing to hits from '70s funk to '90s country, door prizes and giveaways, pass-around hors d'oeuvres from 9 to 11 p.m. and a midnight toast.
There will be a capacity limit for the last show of 2023. To buy ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/shades-of-soul-next-of-kin-new-years-eve-dance-party-tickets-772638190627.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.