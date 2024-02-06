Scout Hall to host New Year's Eve party

Looking for a place to ring in the new year, look no further than Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"Whether you prefer cowboy boots or platforms, put on your boogie shoes and ring in 2024 with a night of dancing, friends and music to move to provided by local legends Shades of Soul and the new kids on the scene, Next of Kin," according to the Scout newsletter.

Shades of Soul has been performing since 2012 and bring its funky dance party vibes to every show, and Next of Kin will bring in many favorite '90s country hits, the Scout newsletter said.