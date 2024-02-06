All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 19, 2023
Scout Hall to host New Year's Eve party
Looking for a place to ring in the new year, look no further than Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. "Whether you prefer cowboy boots or platforms, put on your boogie shoes and ring in 2024 with a night of dancing, friends and music to move to provided by local legends Shades of Soul and the new kids on the scene, Next of Kin," according to the Scout newsletter...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

Looking for a place to ring in the new year, look no further than Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"Whether you prefer cowboy boots or platforms, put on your boogie shoes and ring in 2024 with a night of dancing, friends and music to move to provided by local legends Shades of Soul and the new kids on the scene, Next of Kin," according to the Scout newsletter.

Shades of Soul has been performing since 2012 and bring its funky dance party vibes to every show, and Next of Kin will bring in many favorite '90s country hits, the Scout newsletter said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Doors for this year's New Year's Eve party event open at 7 p.m. with the music starting at 8 p.m.

Next of Kin will perform from 8 to 9 p.m. and 10 to 11 p.m. and Shades of Soul will be on stage from 9 to 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets for the event are $50 and include four hours of dancing to hits from '70s funk to '90s country, door prizes and giveaways, pass-around hors d'oeuvres from 9 to 11 p.m. and a midnight toast.

There will be a capacity limit for the last show of 2023. To buy ticket, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/shades-of-soul-next-of-kin-new-years-eve-dance-party-tickets-772638190627.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy