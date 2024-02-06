Scout Hall hosting second annual Putt Putt Crawl

Scout Hall will be holding its second annual Putt Putt Pub Crawl on Thursday, May 23. This event will start at 5 p.m.
Teams of four will be able to test their short game through downtown Cape Girardeau on a nine-hole course hosted by downtown local bars and restaurants. The event will end with a social and prizes at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, where hole No. 9 is located.
Each location stop will provide drink or food specials and a Scout Hall representative to record each individual and team score.
During the after-party, prizes will be awarded to the team with the lowest score and best costumes, and everyone will be entered to win one of the raffle prizes.
All ages and skills are welcome to this event, but those who wish to participate in any drink specials must be 21 or older.
Stops along the Putt Putt Pub Crawl are Many Good Things, 121 N. Water St.; Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St.; The Library, 10 S. Spanish St.; Blush Ultra Lounge, 36 N. Spanish St.; Minglewood Brewery, 121 Broadway; Spectrum Record Lounge, 113 Broadway; Katy O’Ferrell’s, 300 Broadway St; Kenny’s Flippin Burgers, 418 Broadway; and Scout Hall.
Tickets can be bought for $60 for a team of four and can be bought at www.eventbrite.com/e/putt-putt-pub-crawl-24-tickets-883451165217?aff=oddtdtcreator. There is a limit of 50 total teams.