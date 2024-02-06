Scout Hall hosting second annual Putt Putt Crawl

Scout Hall will be holding its second annual Putt Putt Pub Crawl on Thursday, May 23. This event will start at 5 p.m.

Teams of four will be able to test their short game through downtown Cape Girardeau on a nine-hole course hosted by downtown local bars and restaurants. The event will end with a social and prizes at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, where hole No. 9 is located.

Each location stop will provide drink or food specials and a Scout Hall representative to record each individual and team score.

During the after-party, prizes will be awarded to the team with the lowest score and best costumes, and everyone will be entered to win one of the raffle prizes.