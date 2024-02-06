Scout Hall hosting Back Home Bar Nite day before Thanksgiving

According to the Scout Hall newsletter, event organizers will be hanging neons, stocking up on vintage arcade games, flipping cups and breaking out the flannel for a throwback pop-up bar for one night only.

The soundtrack for the night will be brought by Old Cape Road, who will be playing all your favorite 1990s covers live from the Scout Hall stage.

It's $5 cash at the door to get in, and the nostalgia flows from 6 to around 10:30 p.m.