Scout Hall hosting Back Home Bar Nite day before Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for friends, family and life itself. Scout Hall is holding an event for people 21 and older that helps bring all of this together in a unique way of "getting back to your roots".
Back Home Bar Nite will be Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
According to the Scout Hall newsletter, event organizers will be hanging neons, stocking up on vintage arcade games, flipping cups and breaking out the flannel for a throwback pop-up bar for one night only.
The soundtrack for the night will be brought by Old Cape Road, who will be playing all your favorite 1990s covers live from the Scout Hall stage.
It's $5 cash at the door to get in, and the nostalgia flows from 6 to around 10:30 p.m.
