Scott Johnson files for Ward 2 council seat, seeks to defeat incumbent

This story has been edited to fix a source error regarding a date for the beginning for Soulful Harvest Ministries.

South-side neighborhood pastor Scott Johnson has filed as a candidate for Cape Girardeau City Council.

He is seeking to unseat Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore, who recently filed for re-election to a second four-year term. The council election is in April.

Moore was the first black woman elected to the council, winning the council seat in 2014.

The first black resident to serve on the council was J.J. Williamson, who served from 1994 to 1998.

Johnson, who pastors Soulful Harvest Ministries at 624 Good Hope St., said he wants to help improve the community.

"My ministry is designed to bring people out of poverty," said Johnson, who began the ministry in 2011.

"I have lived in Cape Girardeau all my life," he said Thursday, a day after filing for the council post.

Johnson said he wants to help address the violence and poverty in the neighborhood.

Johnson, who is black, said the neighborhood has experienced deteriorating housing, lack of jobs, rising violent crime and drug abuse.

Violent crime hits home for Johnson, whose sister was slain in 1992 when she was 15. Johnson's nephew was shot fatally in 2016.

A recovery-support specialist who helps people with substance addictions, Johnson said he is running for city council with a goal of "bridging the gap" between white and black residents and neighborhoods.

Johnson said "it is very encouraging" city officials and community leaders are focused on improving the south part of the city.