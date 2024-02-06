Scott County voting results

In addition to a number of municipal elections in Scott County on Tuesday, voters also decided board of education races and other referendums.
Complete but unofficial results were:
N School District R-IV Board of Education: three-year terms (top two win) — Gail Riley, 352; Paul Ruff, 297; Kindel Ward, 136; Robby Lemonds, 133; Darrin Blunt, 73; one-year term — Robert Gill, 282; C.B. Forck, 248
N Kelso C-7 School District bond election: yes, 253; no, 85
N Scott County Rural Fire District Proposition Safety: yes, 153; no, 214
N Scott City Councilman Ward 3: Gary Spinks, 19; Steven Hitt II, 5
N Oran Alderman Ward 3: Brenda Cook, 16; Richard Randolph, 7.
