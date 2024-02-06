Scott County voters to decide on tax, bond, school board seats

Scott County voters will consider several school board candidates, school district bond issues and municipal issues in Tuesday's general election.
In addition to Scott County Fire Protection District's tax proposal and the City of Sikeston's fireworks measure, a use-tax proposal is again on the ballot in Scott City. Voters rejected the measure in November. The use tax would apply the city's sales tax to purchases made online.
Three school districts are seeking approval of bond issues to fund various capital projects.
Ballot language indicates officials in each of the districts expect the measures, if approved, to not affect patron's property tax rates.
Chaffee's measure would allow bond sales of $2.15 million for remodeling and repair projects throughout the district.
Kelly's proposal would total $6.5 million for work at the district's middle school, construction of a weight room and HVAC work at the high school and installation of lights at the baseball/softball field.
Scott City's $4 million proposal would fund HVAC work, a new elementary gymnasium, parking lot lighting and resurfacing, football/track field upgrades and districtwide repairs and remodeling.
Five school districts will have races for school board seats.
