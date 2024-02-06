All sections
NewsApril 1, 2022

Scott County voters to decide on tax, bond, school board seats

Scott County voters will consider several school board candidates, school district bond issues and municipal issues in Tuesday's general election. In addition to Scott County Fire Protection District's tax proposal and the City of Sikeston's fireworks measure, a use-tax proposal is again on the ballot in Scott City. Voters rejected the measure in November. The use tax would apply the city's sales tax to purchases made online...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
The Scott County Courthouse is seen Monday, July 29, 2019, in Benton.
The Scott County Courthouse is seen Monday, July 29, 2019, in Benton.Ben Matthews

Scott County voters will consider several school board candidates, school district bond issues and municipal issues in Tuesday's general election.

In addition to Scott County Fire Protection District's tax proposal and the City of Sikeston's fireworks measure, a use-tax proposal is again on the ballot in Scott City. Voters rejected the measure in November. The use tax would apply the city's sales tax to purchases made online.

Bond issues

Three school districts are seeking approval of bond issues to fund various capital projects.

Ballot language indicates officials in each of the districts expect the measures, if approved, to not affect patron's property tax rates.

Chaffee's measure would allow bond sales of $2.15 million for remodeling and repair projects throughout the district.

Kelly's proposal would total $6.5 million for work at the district's middle school, construction of a weight room and HVAC work at the high school and installation of lights at the baseball/softball field.

Scott City's $4 million proposal would fund HVAC work, a new elementary gymnasium, parking lot lighting and resurfacing, football/track field upgrades and districtwide repairs and remodeling.

School board seats

Five school districts will have races for school board seats.

  • Chaffee: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Lori Whistler, Blaine Swinford, Grayson Glueck, Jennifer Lynn and Scott Barnhart
  • Oran: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Carrie Massey, Travis Bickings and Tiffany Schaefer.
  • Scott County: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Dorothy Lewer, Robby Lemonds, Robert Gill, Lance Adams and Kris Heacox.
  • Scott City: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Gary Millery, Timothy Lowery and Ashley Gentry.
  • Sikeston: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Rebecca Steward, Lori Caldwell, Matthew Drake and Allison Cox.
