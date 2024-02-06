Scott County voters to decide on tax, bond, school board seats

Scott County voters will consider several school board candidates, school district bond issues and municipal issues in Tuesday's general election.

In addition to Scott County Fire Protection District's tax proposal and the City of Sikeston's fireworks measure, a use-tax proposal is again on the ballot in Scott City. Voters rejected the measure in November. The use tax would apply the city's sales tax to purchases made online.

Bond issues

Three school districts are seeking approval of bond issues to fund various capital projects.

Ballot language indicates officials in each of the districts expect the measures, if approved, to not affect patron's property tax rates.