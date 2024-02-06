Scott County voters to decide on new sales tax

BENTON, Mo. — Voters in Scott County will be asked to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax when they step up to the polls during the Tuesday, Nov. 7, election.

Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley said he and fellow commissioners, Donnie Kiefer and Terry Cole, have been evaluating the county's revenue and needs because of the rising costs of operations and the need for competitive salaries for employees.

"Inflation has driven costs through the roof for everything," Tetley said. "The county is no different. Expenses have gone through the roof, and revenues are tight. It's put a strain on our budget. We can't do the things we want to do out in the county."

Among expenses Tetley said the county has are repairing roads, bridges, maintaining the courthouse, renovating the judicial building, retaining employees with competitive salaries and building the reserve fund.

"All of those things add up to needing more revenue," Tetley said. "We thought it would be better to ask for a sales tax."

Officially, voters will be asked the following question on ballots: "Shall the County of Scott impose a countywide sales tax of one-half of one percent providing for the general revenues and roads and bridges of the County?"

The one-half cent sales tax would generate approximately $2.4 million annually.

Tetley noted Lambert's Cafe in Sikeston and Boomland in Benton are the county's top sales-tax revenue generators.

"We would rather let those people who travel that Interstate 55 corridor who live out of the county and out of state help us support this," Tetley said.

If approved, the sales tax revenue would be divided into four categories, Tetley said.