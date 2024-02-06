Scott County voters reject countywide sales tax

BENTON, Mo. — Scott County voters rejected a new countywide sales tax during the special election Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The vote total was 904 "no" votes to 807 "yes" votes.
On Tuesday's ballot, voters were asked to impose a countywide sales tax of one-half percent to generate revenue to help fund the county's road and bridge improvements, employee salaries and benefits, building and grounds upkeep and build reserves.
Only 1,713, or 6.89%, of the county's 24,847 registered voters cast ballots during Tuesday's election.
These results, which were provided by Scott County Clerk Allen Seabaugh's office, are unofficial.
