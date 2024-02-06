BENTON, Mo. — No-tax-increase bond proposals in three Scott County school districts were approved by voters during Tuesday’s election.

In a vote total of 540 to 166, voters in the Scott County “Kelly” School District approved Proposition Kelly Schools 2022. There were 538 “yes” votes and 166 “no” votes in Scott County and two “yes” votes and zero “no” votes in Mississippi County. The $6.5 million no-tax-increase bond issue will provide funds to install a secure vestibule and complete renovations at the middle school; construct, equip and furnish a new building with a classroom, lockers and weight room; replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) as needed; replace the high school gymnasium bleachers; and install baseball/softball field lighting.

In a vote of 301 “yes” votes to 72 “no” votes, voters in the Chaffee School District approved Proposition K.I.D.S., a $2.15 million no-tax-rate-increase bond issue to fund the redesign of building entrances and reconfigure offices; to replace the activities center flooring; to construct, equip and furnish a new storage facility; to replace exterior windows and doors districtwide.

Scott City School District voters approved the $4 million no-tax-rate-increase bond, Proposition K.I.D.S., with 529 “yes” votes and 50 “no” votes. The measure will fund upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems; construct, equip and furnish a new elementary gymnasium; complete elementary classroom and hallway improvements, to update restrooms districtwide; install parking lot lighting; resurface the parking lot adding new visitor parking spaces; enclose the walkways to the shop and FEMA building; renovate the library and media center; and complete track and football field upgrades.

Several school districts also had school board races decided by voters Tuesday.

In the Kelly school district, there were two school board races. Dorothy Lewer and Kris Heacox were chosen over Robert Gill, Robby Lemonds and Lance Adams to serve the two three-year terms available. The following Scott County votes were received: Lewer, 374; Heacox, 312; Gill, 225; Lemonds, 164; and Adams, 93. Mississippi County votes for this race were unavailable at presstime.

There was also a one-year term available on the board, and voters chose Todd Hall over Kindel Ward to fill that position. Hall netted 434 Scott County votes, while Ward garnered 234 Scott County votes. Mississippi County votes for this race were also unavailable at presstime.

In the Oran School District, Travis Bickings, 138 votes, and Carrie L. Massey, 127 votes, were selected to fill the two seats on the board of education. They narrowly defeated Tiffany Schaefer, who received 116 votes.

Also, Dan Hahn, 187 votes, was the sole candidate for a two-year term on the school board.

In a close race in the Chaffee School District, voters chose Blaine Swinford, 204 votes, and Jennifer (Vandeven) Lynn, 159 votes, to serve the two three-year terms on the school board. They defeated Lori Whistler, 158 votes; Scott Barnhart, 106 votes; and Grayson Glueck, 87 votes.

In the Scott County Central School District, there were two three-year terms available, and one candidate, Alissa Harper, who netted 153 votes, for the board of education. Running unopposed in his bid for election to the Scott County Central Board of Education for the remainder of a three-year term expiring in April 2024 was Hunter Juden, who received 142 votes.

In the Scott City School District, there were three candidates vying for the two three-year term positions on the school board. Gary Miller, 355 votes, and Timothy Lowery, 410 votes, defeated Ashley D. Gentry, 228 votes. Also, Nathan Littlepage, 507 votes, was unopposed in his bid for the remainder of an unexpired three-year term on the school board.

Fire District

In a vote of 275 to 227, voters who reside in the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District decided against a proposition that would have provided funds for the general support of the district, including increasing the level of fire services and making capital improvements throughout the district.