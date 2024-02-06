Scott County voters approve law enforcement sales tax

BENTON — Voters in Scott County approved a countywide half-cent law enforcement sales tax during the Tuesday, April 2, municipal election.

In a vote of 1,592 “yes” votes, or 51.06%, to 1,526 “no” votes, or 49.94%, the proposed sales tax will help fund the the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, allowing the county to free up additional monies in the general revenue fund that can be used for maintenance and other needs in the county, according to the Scott County Commission.

Scott County Rural Fire Protection District’s Proposition Safety received a simple majority approval for its “no tax increase” $1.65 million bond issue; however, a four-sevenths majority, or 57.14% approval, was needed for passage. There were 278 “yes” votes, or 57.08%, and 209 “no” votes, or 42.92%. The purpose of the proposal was to construct a new firehouse, purchase a new firetruck, remodel and repair existing facilities and apparatus equipment and prepay lease financings.

City races

Running unopposed in the City of Sikeston were: Greg Turnbow, mayor, 539 votes; Vest Baker, councilman Ward 2, 138 votes; and David Teachout, councilman Ward 3, 81 votes.

In the City of Miner, Frank Tatum, 32 votes, was unopposed in his bid for mayor as were James Alsup, alderman, Ward 1, who received 15 votes and Karen Whitaker, alderwoman Ward 2, who netted 14 votes.

In a vote of 18 to 15, a city sales tax of 1% was approved by voters in Blodgett.

Running unopposed in the City of Benton were: Geri Henneman, alderman, Ward 1, who received 37 votes; and Brandon M. Sparks, alderman, Ward 2, who had 68 votes.

In a vote of 70 to 41, voters in the City of Morley, approved a city sales tax of 1/2% beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, and expiring Dec. 31, 2035.

Vying for the two Morley aldermen at-large positions were Brent Powell, 90 votes; James A. Scherer, 25 votes; and James Kerber, 11 votes. Running unopposed in his bid as Morley mayor was Doug Sikes, 71 votes.

Linda Williams, 18 votes, and Robert Walls, 14 votes, were unopposed in their bids for the two, two-year terms on the Haywood City board of trustees.

Kevin Burchard, 22 votes, was the sole candidate for the two, two-year terms on the Vanduser board of trustees.