Longtime Scott County Treasurer Glenda Enderle faces a re-election challenge from radio station manager Joe Bill Davis, who insists he has the business background to manage the county's money.

Enderle, a Democrat from New Hamburg, Missouri, has 28 years of experience in the treasurer's office -- eight as deputy treasurer and the last 20 years as treasurer.

"This office needs a full-time, hard-working and dedicated employee," Enderle said.

"I have kept the office up to date and will continue to change procedures as needed to benefit the county," she said.

Davis, a Republican from Benton, Missouri, manages several Withers Broadcasting radio stations in Sikeston, Missouri.

He has never held elective office. But Davis said "the timing is right" for him to run for treasurer.

The position carries an annual salary of $61,683.

"I think my background in business management and owning a business makes me the best candidate," he said.