NewsOctober 25, 2018

Scott County Treasurer Glenda Enderle faces re-election challenge from radio station manager

Longtime Scott County Treasurer Glenda Enderle faces a re-election challenge from radio station manager Joe Bill Davis, who insists he has the business background to manage the county's money. Enderle, a Democrat from New Hamburg, Missouri, has 28 years of experience in the treasurer's office -- eight as deputy treasurer and the last 20 years as treasurer...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Joe Bill Davis
Joe Bill Davis

Longtime Scott County Treasurer Glenda Enderle faces a re-election challenge from radio station manager Joe Bill Davis, who insists he has the business background to manage the county's money.

Enderle, a Democrat from New Hamburg, Missouri, has 28 years of experience in the treasurer's office -- eight as deputy treasurer and the last 20 years as treasurer.

"This office needs a full-time, hard-working and dedicated employee," Enderle said.

"I have kept the office up to date and will continue to change procedures as needed to benefit the county," she said.

Davis, a Republican from Benton, Missouri, manages several Withers Broadcasting radio stations in Sikeston, Missouri.

Glenda Enderle
Glenda Enderle

He has never held elective office. But Davis said "the timing is right" for him to run for treasurer.

The position carries an annual salary of $61,683.

"I think my background in business management and owning a business makes me the best candidate," he said.

Both candidates outlined their views in emailed responses to a candidates' questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian.

Davis said he doesn't know if any changes need to be made in the operation of the treasurer's office. "I will take a look at that if I'm fortunate enough to be elected," he said.

Enderle said as treasurer she handles the receipt and disbursement of all tax revenue and grant money involving the county government. In addition, she said she disburses monthly tax money to school, library, fire and ambulance districts.

She added "it is very important to stay up on the statutes" regarding tax dollars and how they can be spent.

"This is a full-time position, and it is crucial to make all records available with balances of the funds to the county commission, county officials and the public," she said.

Davis said the treasurer's office is important to the overall operation of Scott County government.

"There's a lot of money that flows through there. The money needs to be deposited in the best place to get the most return," he said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

