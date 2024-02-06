All sections
NewsOctober 30, 2019

Scott County to produce book marking bicentennial

In celebration of Scott County's bicentennial in 2021 — and for the first time since 2003 — plans are in place to publish a hardback, collector's quality book of submitted articles and photos pertaining to family stories and information on churches, schools, farms and organizations from the area...

Joshua Hartwig
Joshua Hartwig

In celebration of Scott County’s bicentennial in 2021 — and for the first time since 2003 — plans are in place to publish a hardback, collector’s quality book of submitted articles and photos pertaining to family stories and information on churches, schools, farms and organizations from the area.

The idea arose following a 2018 Scott County tour by State Historical Society of Missouri bicentennial coordinator Michael Sweeney, Scott County Bicentennial Committee chairwoman Gail Crader said. Scott County Bicentennial Committee is sponsoring the project.

Scott City native Crader said she wanted “all of Scott County” to know about the bicentennial and to begin preparing.

“We have a right to celebrate it because we have a lot of history,” she said.

Crader said she hopes to acquire as many unique stories — of 500 words or fewer — and photos as possible before the Nov. 10 deadline.

“People are sending me all of their stories and pictures,” she said, adding Tuesday morning she received a “very interesting” story about the Kilhoefner family.

With 60 stories accrued so far, Crader said the project isn’t progressing as fast as she hoped, but it’s “coming along.”

Crader said she has “big plans” for the book — including a section devoted to the county’s railroading history.

“We’re going to cover our city administrators; we want to do a military section for our town,” she said.

She said there are more historians out there than people realize, “and now they have a door to open and give their information.”

“I wish there were 10 people who were as excited as I am so we could get this all done,” Crader said, adding, “but it will happen.”

Those interested may purchase the book — available for presale only — for $59.95. Proceeds from the book sales will help communities and organizations preserve their history through the not-for-profit program Our American Heritage Project, according to submitted information.

Stories and photos may be emailed to gcrader@gmail.com or dropped off at:

  • Scott City Historical Museum, 1514 Main St. in Scott City from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
  • Riverside Regional Library, 44 N. Winchester St. in Benton, Missouri, from 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
  • Sikeston Depot Museum, 116 W. Malone Ave. in Sikeston, Missouri, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

