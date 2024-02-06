Scott County to produce book marking bicentennial

In celebration of Scott County’s bicentennial in 2021 — and for the first time since 2003 — plans are in place to publish a hardback, collector’s quality book of submitted articles and photos pertaining to family stories and information on churches, schools, farms and organizations from the area.

The idea arose following a 2018 Scott County tour by State Historical Society of Missouri bicentennial coordinator Michael Sweeney, Scott County Bicentennial Committee chairwoman Gail Crader said. Scott County Bicentennial Committee is sponsoring the project.

Scott City native Crader said she wanted “all of Scott County” to know about the bicentennial and to begin preparing.

“We have a right to celebrate it because we have a lot of history,” she said.

Crader said she hopes to acquire as many unique stories — of 500 words or fewer — and photos as possible before the Nov. 10 deadline.

“People are sending me all of their stories and pictures,” she said, adding Tuesday morning she received a “very interesting” story about the Kilhoefner family.

With 60 stories accrued so far, Crader said the project isn’t progressing as fast as she hoped, but it’s “coming along.”