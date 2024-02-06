Several students in local small school bands will showcase their talents in a large ensemble during a special concert set for Saturday, Jan. 21, in Scott City.

The Southeast Missouri Small School Honor Band featuring students from several local school districts will perform in a concert set for 4 p.m. at the Scott City R-1 Visual and Performing Arts Center.

The concert is free and open to the public. However, goodwill donations are requested at the door to help cover the clinician fees.

Scott County Central band members rehearse "Ghosts in the Graveyard" as Caroline Williams, director of bands, listens during class Thursday, Jan. 19 in the band room at Scott County Central High School. SCC band students are among local small schools to participate in the Southeast Missouri Small School Honor Band concert set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Scott City R-1 Visual and Performing Arts Center at Scott City High School. The concert, which will also feature band students from Oran R-3, is free and open to the public. (Leonna Heuring/Standard Democrat)

"Our goal with this event is to give students a chance to perform while keeping costs down on the schools that nominate their band members,"said Scott City R-1 Band Director Adam Carter, who also organized the event.

Schools represented in this year's honor band include: Chaffee, Marquand Zion, Oak Ridge, Oran, Saxony Lutheran, Scott County Central, Scott City, St. Vincent-Cape, St. Vincent-Perryville, Trinity Lutheran and Woodland.

"This is the third time the event has happened as far as I can recall and has been hosted at Scott City and Oak Ridge in the past," Carter said. "It is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Band Directors Association. It has been cancelled the last few years due to COVID."