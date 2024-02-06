Scott County student heading to St. Louis for essay about veterans

Chloe Klaffer is many things — a daughter, basketball player, honor roll student and a perfectionist.
She is also a writer.
Klaffer is a freshman from Scout Country Central where she was given the assignment of participating in a Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest, a national program, by her middle school English teacher, Gary Mize.
The Voice of Democracy audio-essay is a contest that started in 1947. It provides ninth through 12th grade students a chance to show their gratitude to veterans in a unique way. Students are asked to write and record a three- to five-minute speech. This year's topic was "Why is the Veteran Important?"
According to Mize, preparing the speech gives the students the ability to go through the writing process and brainstorm ideas.
One thing Klaffer and Mize did was research past winners to see how they started their essay and how they could be different from the previous winners.
"I kind of threw in my ideas and what I think they should do, and we just talked about doing something different," Mize said. "Most kids do quotes to begin. I asked her to try an anecdote. She created an anecdote and kind of based everything around it."
There was a bit of pressure involved, Klaffer said.
"Honestly, I think it was really stressful for me. Because on the day (it was) due I had to write, like, five more paragraphs," Klaffer said. "I wasn't finished. I was still going. I know I liked doing it even though it was stressful. It was fun."
The first step of judging included judges choosing three essays to advance in the competition. Those students would then speak at Morley VFW Auxiliary Post No. 5368, and Klaffer won that round.
Klaffer will be traveling to St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 28, to compete and get to know the 12 other district winners from Missouri. She will also find out whether she will be continuing to the national contest. According to Mize, only one other student, Trenton Young, from Scott County Central has been to the state level before.
Klaffer said she feeds off the competition.
"I feel like I am the type of person that is nervous. I'm nervous until I'm doing something, and when I'm in it, it's just, like, confidence," she said.
Winning the state competition would include a $1,000 prize. The national contest includes a $35,000 top prize.
Klaffer said she is unsure what she would do with the prize money as she is not sure what college she wants to attend. Klaffer is interested in being an architect, and right now plans to pursue that after graduation.
Klaffer said that in the future she would like to help make others aware of veteran needs. She said she feels like it is a big point people do not usually think about.
"I am thankful for the Morley Post for being a start where my essay got to where it was and is where it began. I wouldn't have gotten anywhere if it hadn't gone through them first," she said.
Klaffer also thanked Mize for helping make her the writer she is today.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.