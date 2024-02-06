Scott County student heading to St. Louis for essay about veterans

Chloe Klaffer is many things — a daughter, basketball player, honor roll student and a perfectionist.

She is also a writer.

Klaffer is a freshman from Scout Country Central where she was given the assignment of participating in a Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest, a national program, by her middle school English teacher, Gary Mize.

The Voice of Democracy audio-essay is a contest that started in 1947. It provides ninth through 12th grade students a chance to show their gratitude to veterans in a unique way. Students are asked to write and record a three- to five-minute speech. This year's topic was "Why is the Veteran Important?"

According to Mize, preparing the speech gives the students the ability to go through the writing process and brainstorm ideas.

Chloe Klaffer, third from left, with members of Morley VFW Auxiliary Post No. 5368 after receiving an award for first place in the district. Submitted

Chloe Klaffer, third from left, with members of Morley VFW Auxiliary Post No. 5368 after receiving an award for first place in the district. Submitted

One thing Klaffer and Mize did was research past winners to see how they started their essay and how they could be different from the previous winners.

"I kind of threw in my ideas and what I think they should do, and we just talked about doing something different," Mize said. "Most kids do quotes to begin. I asked her to try an anecdote. She created an anecdote and kind of based everything around it."

There was a bit of pressure involved, Klaffer said.

"Honestly, I think it was really stressful for me. Because on the day (it was) due I had to write, like, five more paragraphs," Klaffer said. "I wasn't finished. I was still going. I know I liked doing it even though it was stressful. It was fun."