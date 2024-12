Scott County state audit underway

A state audit of Scott County government has begun, Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway said Monday.

The county�s most recent audit was released in December 2014. The county government, at that time, received an overall performance rating of �fair,� Galloway said in a news release.

�This review will examine the operations and fiscal procedure in county offices to ensure they are working efficiently for taxpayers,� she said.

�If any citizens have information that would be helpful during our review, I encourage them to reach out to my whistleblower hotline with their concerns,� the auditor said in the release.

The 2014 audit recommended increased oversight in the prosecuting attorney�s and sheriff�s offices. The audit also identified a �repeat issue� involving the maximum amount of sales tax allowed by state law.