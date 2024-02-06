Scott County state audit underway

A state audit of Scott County government has begun, Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway said Monday.
The countyï¿½s most recent audit was released in December 2014. The county government, at that time, received an overall performance rating of ï¿½fair,ï¿½ Galloway said in a news release.
ï¿½This review will examine the operations and fiscal procedure in county offices to ensure they are working efficiently for taxpayers,ï¿½ she said.
ï¿½If any citizens have information that would be helpful during our review, I encourage them to reach out to my whistleblower hotline with their concerns,ï¿½ the auditor said in the release.
The 2014 audit recommended increased oversight in the prosecuting attorneyï¿½s and sheriffï¿½s offices. The audit also identified a ï¿½repeat issueï¿½ involving the maximum amount of sales tax allowed by state law.
County officials took corrective actions regarding operations in the prosecuting attorneyï¿½s and sheriffï¿½s offices.
The 2014 audit found the county exceeded the statutory maximum for general sales taxes allowed under state law. But county commissioners said at the time ï¿½voters approved the sale tax as presented.ï¿½
Galloway said individuals with information related to the current audit or other government entities may contact the whistleblower hotline at (800) 347-8597, by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by using the online submission form at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
