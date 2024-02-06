BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Sheriff's Office warns about scammers impersonating law enforcement in order to extract money and personal information.

Scott County detective Eric Dunn said over the last couple of days, several citizens have contacted the Scott County Sheriff's Office stating that someone is telling them they have active warrants or have failed to appear in court and need immediate payment.

"The caller is giving the name Lt. T. Gibbs with the Scott County Sheriff's Office," Dunn said.

The caller then tells the person they have an active warrant and in order to clear their name, a payment is due, he said.