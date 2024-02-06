All sections
NewsMay 24, 2023

Scott County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers impersonating law enforcement

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Sheriff's Office warns about scammers impersonating law enforcement in order to extract money and personal information. Scott County detective Eric Dunn said over the last couple of days, several citizens have contacted the Scott County Sheriff's Office stating that someone is telling them they have active warrants or have failed to appear in court and need immediate payment...

Standard Democrat
story image illustation

BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County Sheriff's Office warns about scammers impersonating law enforcement in order to extract money and personal information.

Scott County detective Eric Dunn said over the last couple of days, several citizens have contacted the Scott County Sheriff's Office stating that someone is telling them they have active warrants or have failed to appear in court and need immediate payment.

"The caller is giving the name Lt. T. Gibbs with the Scott County Sheriff's Office," Dunn said.

The caller then tells the person they have an active warrant and in order to clear their name, a payment is due, he said.

"At no time will law enforcement call to inform you about a warrant and demand payment of any kind," Dunn said. "If you have a real warrant, we will knock on your door in person. We will certainly not demand money, gift cards, money transfers or cryptocurrency."

Do not give the caller any information, Dunn said. If anyone has questions or concerns, they should contact their local law enforcement agency, he said.

Dunn offered a few ways to spot scammers:

  • Don't trust caller ID. Scammers manipulate caller ID to look like the call is coming from an official government number. Look up the agency's number; if concerned, give them a call, but don't use the number in caller ID.
  • Government agencies won't call, text or email out of the blue to demand payment right away.
  • Never share personal information with anyone who contacts you. If worried, look up the government agency's information to check with them.
  • The scammer threatens to fine you, put you in prison or take your property unless you pay.
  • The sheriff's office says if a scammer contacts you, your report can help stop them. Go to www.ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Share as much information as you can, including: the date and time of the call; the person and agency name the scammer used; what they wanted you to do, pay, or share, including amounts; and the phone number that showed up on your caller ID. Even a fake number can help law enforcement track the scammer.
