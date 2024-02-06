Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, fired deputy in fight over dog

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury's firing of a deputy, who is running against him for sheriff, has sparked a dispute over the future of the department's police dog for which the deputy served as handler.

Carl Rose, the deputy, said Drury took the dog away from him following his termination Monday.

"I want the dog back," Rose told the Scott County Commission on Thursday.

"The dog is like a member of my family," he told commissioners.

Rose said he would even pay thousands of dollars to buy the 6-year-old dog named Rex.

Scott County District 1 Associate Commissioner Dennis Ziegenhorn said the issue is whether the sheriff or the county government has legal possession of the animal. "I don't have the answer to that," he told Rose.

Drury, who was not at the commission meeting, said in an emailed statement to the Southeast Missourian that "Rex was purchased from donations; therefore, we can't sell Rex to anyone, including Carl Rose."

Capt. Dane Stausing of the sheriff's department wrote in an email to the newspaper, "Right now, the sheriff's office is exploring and researching our options with the canine program."

Rex may end up with the Scott City Police Department, according to that department's police chief.

Chief Mike Culler said Drury approached him on Monday about that possibility. Scott City council members have voiced support for the idea, the police chief said.