Scott County, Sheriff Wes Drury drop effort to dismiss lawsuit

BENTON, Mo. — Scott County government and Sheriff Wes Drury have dropped efforts to have a discrimination lawsuit brought by a deputy dismissed.

Wes Drury

As a result, deputy Tina Kolwyck’s suit will proceed in circuit court.

Still at issue is whether the Scott County Sheriff’s Department should be dropped from the suit.

Harry Benson, a St. Louis attorney representing the defendants, argued in Scott County Circuit Court on Friday the sheriff’s department is not a separate entity from Scott County government as a whole and should be dismissed from the litigation.

But the plaintiff’s attorney, John P. Clubb of Cape Girardeau, argued the discrimination suit alleges violations of the Missouri Human Rights Act and his client should be able to sue the department.

Clubb said that in answers posed in written questions, the three defendants have variously referred Clubb to the other defendants to provide answers.

He told Judge Benjamin Lewis the defendants in some cases have given different answers to the same questions.

In addition, Clubb said there is no legal case saying his client can’t sue the sheriff’s department.

Benson argued the county government and the sheriff’s department are part of the same governmental entity.

Lewis did not issue a ruling from the bench, instead taking the issue under advisement.

He scheduled another court date for June 14 in Benton.

Lewis, a Cape Girardeau County circuit judge, is presiding over the case because Judge David Dolan recused himself.