Scott County Sheriff seeks armed, dangerous suspect

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate Christian M. Montgomery, 23, a Caucasian male known to frequent the Morley, Missouri, area, according to a social media post Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery has two active warrants for his arrest and is also wanted on unspecified pending charges through the sheriff’s office. He is known to be armed and dangerous. He should not be approached, the post stated.
Montgomery replied to the social media post, calling the statements made by the original post “false.”
Any information on Montgomery’s whereabouts should be directed to the sheriff’s office at (573) 545-3525.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.