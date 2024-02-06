Scott County sheriff requests new judge in office-move case

BENTON, Mo. — A hearing to decide whether the Scott County Sheriff's Office will move its location to the Scott County jail was canceled Wednesday, Dec. 28, following the sheriff's request for a new judge.

According to online court records, attorney Daniel Thomas Moore, who was acting on behalf of Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, filed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, a motion for a change of judge in the civil case between the Scott County Commission and the Scott County sheriff.

On Wednesday, the motion for the change of judge was granted; the hearing was canceled, and the matter was sent to the Missouri Supreme Court for assignment of a new judge, online court records said.