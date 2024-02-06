Scott County seeks family histories for upcoming book

"It's important that every family that is eligible be included in this book," Crader said in the release, "because this book will be the historical record of Scott County's first 200 years. We hope these extra weeks will allow those who are just now hearing about the project to be able to not be left out."

An informational brochure will be mailed to county homes soon, the release stated, and the brochure will be included in the weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian for Scott County paid subscribers.

Anyone who lives or has lived in Scott County is eligible to have their family's history and one photo included in the book at no charge. Submission guidelines and information on reserving a copy are included in the brochure. Purchase of a book is not required for publishing a family's history, but advance orders do provide funding for the hard-bound book.

For more information, call (573) 513-3402.