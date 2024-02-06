All sections
NewsMarch 17, 2023

Scott County seeks April 4 renewal of sales tax

Two Scott County commissioners spoke Thursday, March 16, to advocate for voters to renew the county's 0.5% sales tax in a Tuesday, April 4, referendum. The tax, first approved in 2009, is due to expire in 2024 without voter reauthorization next month...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Scott County Clerk/Election Authority Allen Seabaugh spoke Thursday, March 16, at Front Porch Rental Hall in Scott City about a Tuesday, April 4, referendum asking county voters to renew a 0.5% sales tax that will expire Dec. 31, 2032. Seabaugh's remarks came during the monthly coffee meeting of Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jeff Long

Two Scott County commissioners spoke Thursday, March 16, to advocate for voters to renew the county's 0.5% sales tax in a Tuesday, April 4, referendum.

The tax, first approved in 2009, is due to expire in 2024 without voter reauthorization next month.

County Clerk Allen Seabaugh reminded attendees at Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly coffee that the countywide sales tax brings in $2.4 million annually and effectively sets the county's property tax at zero.

"(Right now), you don't pay a county tax for your vehicles, personal property or your real estate," said Seabaugh, who took office in January following the retirement of longtime clerk Rita Milam.

"The county is not destitute in any way," Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley said, "but we're tight this year (because) a lot of money was spent last year fixing a lot of roads. This (sales) tax will help us with people passing through the county, particularly tourists stopping at Lambert's Cafe in Sikeston or Boomland in Benton. Let's let them pay for this. We're trying to take some of the edge off the people who live here and share it with those visitors."

"Lambert's is actually our biggest taxing entity," District 2 Commissioner Donnie Kiefer said.

"We operate the county on two half-cent sales taxes and the one we're trying to renew has been a blessing because it's our lifeline," he said, adding the sales tax is projected to generate as much as $2.6 million this year for county coffers.

If the tax is renewed, it will remain in place until Dec. 31, 2032, Seabaugh said.

Recreational marijuana

Scott City, like the municipalities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, is seeking citizen OK on Tuesday, April 4, for a 3% tax on sales of adult- use marijuana with proceeds earmarked for the city's general fund.

Ward 2 City Councilman Victor Phillips said there are no state-licensed cannabis stores in Scott City at the present time.

Other

Scott City School District superintendent Michael Umfleet told attendees that Southeast Missouri State University's spring football game will be played at the district's new high school stadium at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Local News
