Scott County seeks April 4 renewal of sales tax

Two Scott County commissioners spoke Thursday, March 16, to advocate for voters to renew the county's 0.5% sales tax in a Tuesday, April 4, referendum.

The tax, first approved in 2009, is due to expire in 2024 without voter reauthorization next month.

County Clerk Allen Seabaugh reminded attendees at Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly coffee that the countywide sales tax brings in $2.4 million annually and effectively sets the county's property tax at zero.

"(Right now), you don't pay a county tax for your vehicles, personal property or your real estate," said Seabaugh, who took office in January following the retirement of longtime clerk Rita Milam.

"The county is not destitute in any way," Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley said, "but we're tight this year (because) a lot of money was spent last year fixing a lot of roads. This (sales) tax will help us with people passing through the county, particularly tourists stopping at Lambert's Cafe in Sikeston or Boomland in Benton. Let's let them pay for this. We're trying to take some of the edge off the people who live here and share it with those visitors."

"Lambert's is actually our biggest taxing entity," District 2 Commissioner Donnie Kiefer said.