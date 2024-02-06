Scott County Route ZZ closed for railroad repairs

Route ZZ in Scott County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The railroad crossing is between County Road 452 and U.S. 61.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.