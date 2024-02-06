All sections
NewsAugust 10, 2017

Scott County Route ZZ closed for railroad repairs

Route ZZ in Scott County will be closed as railroad crews repair the crossing west of U.S. 61 in Sikeston, Missouri. The work will performed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

Southeast Missourian

Route ZZ in Scott County will be closed as railroad crews repair the crossing west of U.S. 61 in Sikeston, Missouri. The work will performed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. During the closure, westbound traffic will detour to southbound U.S. 61, Route Y to Route B; and eastbound traffic will detour to Route B, Route Y to northbound U.S. 61. Motorists will need to take alternative routes.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

