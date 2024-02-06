Scott County Route ZZ closed for bridge replacement

Route ZZ in Scott County will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over drainage ditch 4, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The bridge is between Route BB and Rose Parkway, near North Main Street in Sikeston, Missouri.
The work will begin at 6 a.m. May 10, and the bridge will reopen at 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
Replacement of the span is included in Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million "Focus on Bridges" program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state, the news release stated.
For more information about the project, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.