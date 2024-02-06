Scott County Route Z closed for drainage work

Route Z in Scott County — between county roads 481 and 480 near Morehouse, Missouri — will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Route EE in Cape, Scott counties reduced for pavement repairs

Route EE in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties — from Highway 77 in Chaffee, Missouri, to Highway 25 in Delta — will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.