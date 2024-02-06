Route Z in Scott County — between county roads 481 and 480 near Morehouse, Missouri — will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday.
Route EE in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties — from Highway 77 in Chaffee, Missouri, to Highway 25 in Delta — will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.
Highway 77 in Scott and Cape Girardeau counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section is from Highway 77 in Morley, Missouri, to Route AB in Blomeyer. A MoDOT news release indicated the repairs will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Monday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
