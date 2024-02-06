All sections
NewsFebruary 28, 2018
Scott County Route U to close for bridge replacement
Route U in Scott County, between Walnut Street and County Road 425, will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge. The work will start at 6 a.m. March 12 and will continue through 5 p.m. May 18, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release...
Southeast Missourian

Route U in Scott County, between Walnut Street and County Road 425, will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge. The work will start at 6 a.m. March 12 and will continue through 5 p.m. May 18, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

