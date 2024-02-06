Scott County rolling out new jury notification system

BENTON, Mo. ï¿½ Scott County Circuit Court is rolling out a new jury notification system.
ï¿½Scott County is the first in our area to go live with Show-Me Jury,ï¿½ Scott County Circuit Clerk Christy Hency said. ï¿½We are paving the way.ï¿½
The new system was piloted in 2017 in St. Louis City Circuit Court and began rolling out to additional courts this year.
Through the system, potential Scott County jurors for the Nov. 5, 2018, through March 1, 2019, jury term will receive a different kind of jury summons notice in the mail than in decades past, Hency said.
On Thursday, Scott County Circuit Court began sending out the notifications to its first set of potential jurors with instructions to complete their qualification questionnaire online, Hency said. Jurors will have 10 days, as they have in the past, to complete the new online process, she said.
ï¿½It is our hope that jurors find this system to be much quicker than filling out the paper form as it allows instant submission to the court,ï¿½ Hency said. ï¿½In addition, because the process is online, it can be completed at the jurors convenience whether that is sitting at their home computer or on their handheld while waiting in line at their local checkout.ï¿½
Understandably, Hency said, there will be a percentage of jurors for whom the electronic process will be inconvenient or even impossible, and the county has a solution for that ready to go.
ï¿½Jurors unable to complete the online process can simply notify the circuit clerkï¿½s office for accommodations,ï¿½ Hency said. ï¿½They are welcome to use the public access station in our office to complete their online process.ï¿½
Jurors will now have the option to choose how they wish to be notified ï¿½ by text or email ï¿½ when they have been randomly selected for a jury trial.
ï¿½This, in our opinion, is epic,ï¿½ Hency said. ï¿½Jurors no longer have to worry about checking their mail daily or if theyï¿½ve missed a notice. While completing the online process, jurors can provide a cellphone number or email address if they wish electronic notification of when and where to appear as well as cancellations.ï¿½
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.