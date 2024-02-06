Scott County rolling out new jury notification system

ï¿½It is our hope that jurors find this system to be much quicker than filling out the paper form as it allows instant submission to the court,ï¿½ Hency said. ï¿½In addition, because the process is online, it can be completed at the jurors convenience whether that is sitting at their home computer or on their handheld while waiting in line at their local checkout.ï¿½

Understandably, Hency said, there will be a percentage of jurors for whom the electronic process will be inconvenient or even impossible, and the county has a solution for that ready to go.

ï¿½Jurors unable to complete the online process can simply notify the circuit clerkï¿½s office for accommodations,ï¿½ Hency said. ï¿½They are welcome to use the public access station in our office to complete their online process.ï¿½

Jurors will now have the option to choose how they wish to be notified ï¿½ by text or email ï¿½ when they have been randomly selected for a jury trial.

ï¿½This, in our opinion, is epic,ï¿½ Hency said. ï¿½Jurors no longer have to worry about checking their mail daily or if theyï¿½ve missed a notice. While completing the online process, jurors can provide a cellphone number or email address if they wish electronic notification of when and where to appear as well as cancellations.ï¿½