Another Southeast Missouri resident has died from COVID-19, and five new reported cases in Illinois involve children younger than 10.

Scott County authorities reported the latest death attributed to the disease associated with the coronavirus. No details were given about the patient. The death raised the county’s COVID-19 death total to 13. The county has reported a total of 214 virus cases — six new cases Saturday, nine Sunday and seven Monday — and 156 of those patients have recovered.

Officials with Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 10 new virus cases in Union County, with one of those involving a boy younger than 10, two boys younger than 5 and two girls younger than 5. The other new cases were a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.

The new cases brought Union County’s total number of positive cases to 209, with 141 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Cape Girardeau County’s latest numbers jumped by more than two dozen.

County health officials reported a total of 398 confirmed and presumptive cases (356 confirmed and 42 probable). All 29 new cases are confirmed. Of the cases, 206 are in the City of Cape Girardeau; 72 are in Jackson; and 122 are elsewhere in the county. Three county residents have died from the virus, and 217 have recovered.