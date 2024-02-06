Another Southeast Missouri resident has died from COVID-19, and five new reported cases in Illinois involve children younger than 10.
Scott County authorities reported the latest death attributed to the disease associated with the coronavirus. No details were given about the patient. The death raised the county’s COVID-19 death total to 13. The county has reported a total of 214 virus cases — six new cases Saturday, nine Sunday and seven Monday — and 156 of those patients have recovered.
Officials with Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 10 new virus cases in Union County, with one of those involving a boy younger than 10, two boys younger than 5 and two girls younger than 5. The other new cases were a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.
The new cases brought Union County’s total number of positive cases to 209, with 141 recoveries and 17 deaths.
Cape Girardeau County’s latest numbers jumped by more than two dozen.
County health officials reported a total of 398 confirmed and presumptive cases (356 confirmed and 42 probable). All 29 new cases are confirmed. Of the cases, 206 are in the City of Cape Girardeau; 72 are in Jackson; and 122 are elsewhere in the county. Three county residents have died from the virus, and 217 have recovered.
Hospitalizations in the county related to COVID-19 include 12 patients at Saint Francis Medical Center and 10 at Southeast Hospital — an increase of three at Southeast.
The county’s cases stem mostly from close contact, with authorities attributing 241 cases to close contact with an infected person. Those 20 to 29 years of age comprise the largest group of virus patients, with 51 confirmed cases.
Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported no new cases over the weekend but five new cases Monday. The county’s latest numbers show a total of 154 cases, with 123 recoveries and nine deaths.
In Bollinger County, Missouri, officials are reporting 27 cases, with 13 recoveries and no deaths.
Alexander County, Illinois, reported two new cases, bringing its total to 24, with 17 recoveries and no deaths.
Perry County, Missouri, did not update its case total Monday. The county’s latest report indicated 176 cases, with 105 recoveries and three deaths.
