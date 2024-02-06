Scott County resident dies of coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases slowed in the region the past few days, but weekend reporting of cases has routinely shown fewer cases.
Nonetheless, area health departments reported several dozen new cases and one death attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.
The death was reported in Scott County, the 18th county resident to die of the virus. Twenty-five new cases — 10 Saturday, five Sunday and 10 Monday — in the county pushed the total number of cases to 1,009. Eight hundred twenty-six county residents have recovered from the virus.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 77 new cases since its Friday report. A dozen of those cases came Monday. The county’s total number of cases was 2,171 (579 active) as of Monday, with 1,560 recoveries and 32 deaths. Thirty-three county residents were hospitalized with the virus Monday, and the county’s hospitals reported 42 total virus-related hospitalizations. Cases at long-term care facilities totaled 186, up six from a previous report. Sixty-nine of those cases were active as of Monday.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 10 new cases, pushing its total to 294 (269 students and 25 employees). Of those cases, 135 were active (121 students and 14 employees). Those in on-campus quarantine/isolation totaled 53, no increase from the school’s previous report.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Perry County reported 16 new cases (756 total cases, 715 recoveries and seven deaths).
Stoddard County reported 27 new cases (16 over the weekend and 11 Monday), pushing its total number of cases to 665, with 523 recoveries and 18 deaths.
Bollinger County (469 total cases, 379 recoveries, one death) had not updated its case numbers as of late Monday afternoon.
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 20 new cases in Union County (536 total cases, 407 recoveries, 20 deaths) and four new cases in Alexander County (89 total cases, 55 recoveries, one death).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.