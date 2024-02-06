Scott County resident dies of coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases slowed in the region the past few days, but weekend reporting of cases has routinely shown fewer cases.

Nonetheless, area health departments reported several dozen new cases and one death attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.

The death was reported in Scott County, the 18th county resident to die of the virus. Twenty-five new cases — 10 Saturday, five Sunday and 10 Monday — in the county pushed the total number of cases to 1,009. Eight hundred twenty-six county residents have recovered from the virus.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 77 new cases since its Friday report. A dozen of those cases came Monday. The county’s total number of cases was 2,171 (579 active) as of Monday, with 1,560 recoveries and 32 deaths. Thirty-three county residents were hospitalized with the virus Monday, and the county’s hospitals reported 42 total virus-related hospitalizations. Cases at long-term care facilities totaled 186, up six from a previous report. Sixty-nine of those cases were active as of Monday.