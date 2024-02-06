Scott County reports virus death, dozens of new cases

After several weeks with no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the region, the last few updates from county health officials have each included at least one fatality attributed to the virus.

Scott County Health Department officials reported 92 new virus cases and one virus-related since Monday. The new cases pushed the county's confirmed pandemic total to 4,958 (706 probable cases). Ninety-three county residents have died because of the virus. As of Wednesday, there were 359 active cases and 94 active probable cases in the county.

According to officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, active cases in the county grew by 64 from Monday. As of Wednesday, there were 348 active cases in the county. Officials recorded 121 new cases from Monday to Wednesday, pushing the pandemic total to 11,290. Though no new virus-related deaths were reported, 141 county residents have died because of the virus. Officials noted the county's seven-day testing positivity rate was 14.9%, about five times what it was two months ago.

Virus cases and quarantine numbers at Southeast Missouri State University continued their upward trend Wednesday, with officials adding 11 new active cases for a total of 52 (51 students and one employee). Twelve people were in on-campus quarantine, up from eight the previous day.

Officials in Stoddard County, Missouri, reported 53 new cases since their last update Friday. There were 201 active cases in the county, and 82 county residents have died because of the virus. The county has recorded 4,299 total virus cases throughout the pandemic.