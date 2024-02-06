Scott County reports seven new virus cases

Scott County's COVID-19 case total jumped again Friday, as officials reported seven new cases.
The county's Health Department reported the new cases, bringing the total in the county to 75 positive cases.
Thirty-three people in the county have recovered from the virus, and two have died.
Since Monday, the county's positive cases have grown by 14.
Two other counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Friday -- Stoddard County, Missouri, added one case, bringing its total to 20, and Union County, Illinois, reported two new cases, pushing its total to 19.
No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau (49), Bollinger (4) or Perry (43) counties in Missouuri or Alexander County (3) in Illinois.
