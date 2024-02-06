Scott County reports 12 new coronavirus cases, Cape reports eight

Several counties in the region reported a few new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Scott and Cape Girardeau counties reported higher increases.

Twelve new cases were reported in Scott County on Thursday. The county’s health department reports a total of 279, with 197 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Eight new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County, for a total of 535, with 358 recoveries and three deaths. Five of those new cases were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and two elsewhere in the county. Hospitalizations increased by 5.6% this week, with a 5.4% decrease in asymptomatic cases.