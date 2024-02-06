Scott County reports 12 new coronavirus cases, Cape reports eight

Several counties in the region reported a few new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Scott and Cape Girardeau counties reported higher increases.
Twelve new cases were reported in Scott County on Thursday. The county’s health department reports a total of 279, with 197 recoveries and 13 deaths.
Eight new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County, for a total of 535, with 358 recoveries and three deaths. Five of those new cases were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and two elsewhere in the county. Hospitalizations increased by 5.6% this week, with a 5.4% decrease in asymptomatic cases.
One new case was reported in Bollinger County on Thursday (53 total, 38 recoveries, zero deaths).
Stoddard County also reported one new case, for a total of 180 with 158 recoveries and nine deaths.
In Illinois, two new cases were reported in Alexander County — a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s — for a total of 32 cases, with 21 recoveries and zero deaths. Two cases were also reported in Union County — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s — for a total of 247 cases, with 157 recoveries and 18 deaths.
On Wednesday, Perry County Health Department reported 188 cases, 152 recoveries and four deaths.
