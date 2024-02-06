Scott County prosecutor to be deployed a second time

BENTON, Mo. — Three years after returning from a deployment to Afghanistan, Scott County’s prosecuting attorney will leave for another tour of duty overseas at the end of this month.

Paul R. Boyd, who has been the county’s prosecutor since 2003 and before was an assistant prosecutor since 1996, begins active duty in the U.S. Army on Friday.

Boyd has served in the Missouri National Guard since November 2000, holding the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Since Nov. 1, Boyd has served as deputy staff judge advocate for the 35th Infantry Division headquartered in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with his unit in Lexington. Previously, he worked with the Judge Advocate’s staff at Whiteman Air Force Air Base, Jefferson Barracks, Kansas City and Lexington.

Boyd also was command judge advocate with the 1-135th ARB, serving in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan, with the 10th Mountain Combat Aviation Brigade out of Bagram, Afghanistan.

There are 18 divisions in the Army; eight of those are in the National Guard, and the 35th Infantry Division is one of those eight, Boyd said.

“The 35th Infantry Division has not been deployed since World War II, so this will be the first deployment of the division headquarters since 1944,” Boyd said, adding Harry Truman served with the 35th Infantry Division during World War I.

Also, this deployment coincides with 100th anniversary of the 35th Infantry Division, which organized in August 1917 at Camp Doniphan in Oklahoma, and the 100th anniversary of the World War I Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

During the deployment, the 35th Infantry Division will have soldiers in two operations, Boyd said. The first is Operation Spartan Shield, which is focused in the Kuwait area and the Levant region that includes Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

The second is Operation Inherent Resolve, which will focus on Jordan.

“There will be 9,000 to 12,000 soldiers under the direction of the 35th Infantry Division,” Boyd said. “We will have troop units coming in and out with us. We’re a support division to the 1st Armored Division that’s in Iraq.”