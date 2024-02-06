Scott County prosecutor, challenger call for criminal-justice changes

Both Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Boyd and Republican challenger Amanda Oesch have proposed changes to the countyï¿½s criminal-justice system.

Oesch said she wants to provide ï¿½more effective and efficient prosecution.ï¿½

Amanda Oesch

Boyd wants the county to implement a ï¿½pre-trial diversionï¿½ program that would allow minor and non-violent offenders to remain at home under an ankle-monitoring system.

The two candidates differ over how to handle the Mischelle Lawless murder case. The murder occurred nearly 26 years ago and resulted in a wrongful conviction, which was later overturned.

The job of prosecutor carries an annual salary of $137,745.

Both candidates outlined their views in emailed responses to a candidatesï¿½ questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian.

Boyd, who was first elected prosecutor in 2002, is seeking re-election in November to a fifth, four-year term.

The Democrat from Scott City said voters should re-elect him because he is ï¿½a seasoned prosecutor.ï¿½

He said he has tried more than 85 felony cases, including 14 murder cases, resulting in guilty verdicts in over 85 percent of the cases.

ï¿½I have argued criminal cases with 100 percent success before all three districts of Missouriï¿½s appellate courts,ï¿½ Boyd said.

He added he has provided ï¿½a firm but fair approachï¿½ to criminal justice.

But Oesch, a Benton, Missouri, lawyer, wants to change operations in the Scott County prosecutorï¿½s office.

ï¿½I will more thoroughly review cases prior to filing charges,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½I will work with training officers to work a more-thorough case and provide better services to victims,ï¿½ she said.

ï¿½Cases should not sit for multiple years prior to being disposed,ï¿½ said Oesch, whose tenure as an appointed prosecutor in Carter County ends Dec. 31.

ï¿½This costs taxpayers countless dollars, and it is not good for victims of crimes. The longer a case is prolonged, the likelihood of conviction decreases,ï¿½ she said.

Boyd said the 33rd judicial circuit of Scott and Mississippi counties was recognized by the Missouri Supreme Court in 2017 and 2018 for ï¿½excellence in service and timely justice.ï¿½

The veteran prosecutor said officials are working to set up a pre-trial diversion program, which would save the county money by not having to house minor and non-violent offenders in jail.