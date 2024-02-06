Scott County officials recognized before departure from office

BENTON, Mo. ï¿½ The four outgoing Scott County officials were recognized for their longtime service during a public reception earlier this week at the courthouse in Benton.
Organized by Scott County Restitution Fund Trustees, the occasion honored Associate Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott T. Horman, Presiding Commissioner Jamie Burger, Prosecuting Attorney Paul R. Boyd and Treasurer Glenda Enderle, whose terms officially end Dec. 31.
Horman has served as the associate court judge for 12 years; Boyd as the prosecuting attorney for 15 years; Burger as an associate commissioner and then presiding commissioner for a total of 18 years; and Enderle as treasurer for almost 21 years.
The Rev. Dennis Lowe, who is the chairman of Scott County Restitution Fund Trustees, offered remarks before presenting the officials with plaques.
ï¿½Iï¿½ve seen your honesty. Iï¿½ve seen your integrity. Iï¿½ve seen your hardness, and Iï¿½ve also seen your softness,ï¿½ Lowe told the officials. ï¿½Iï¿½ve seen you do a lot of great things for our county, and I think itï¿½s important to just say ï¿½thank you.ï¿½ We donï¿½t say that enough.ï¿½
Working in restitution, Lowe said one of the things theyï¿½re called to do is to serve ï¿½ and express that love with one another.
ï¿½I want you to know that I have seen that from all of them,ï¿½ Lowe said to the crowd gathered for the occasion.
Each official then received plaques of appreciation.
ï¿½In closing, I want to say not only thank you to these four, but to remember, even in the next series of people coming in, weï¿½re all about family,ï¿½ Lowe said. ï¿½I like that and appreciate that ï¿½ and thatï¿½s what makes Scott County greater than any other place, I believe.ï¿½
He continued: ï¿½The religious overtones ï¿½ the conservative Christian overtones ï¿½ that are here are great. You donï¿½t see that everywhere. Weï¿½ve been able to worship in this courtroom during Christmas at different times. Outside, thereï¿½s a Nativity scene. Thereï¿½s a lot of things that go on in this county that donï¿½t go on in other places, because we stand for what God believes and that shows in these four peopleï¿½s lives how they stood for integrity, honesty and service ... so thank you.ï¿½
Following the brief ceremony, the county officials visited with those in attendance on the main level of the courthouse.
ï¿½I want to thank all of Scott County for 18 years of support,ï¿½ Burger said. ï¿½Iï¿½m going to miss the employees Iï¿½ve worked with, all the citizens Iï¿½ve interacted with.ï¿½
Burger said his future plans include running in 2020 as a Republican for the state House seat now held by Rep. Holly Rehder, who cannot run again because of term limits.
Horman said he will open a private practice near the courthouse in Benton.
Boydï¿½s new job will be as the counterdrug coordinator for the Missouri National Guard. He expressed gratitude for his staff.
ï¿½An official is only as good as their staff, and my staff has been excellent,ï¿½ Boyd said. ï¿½Theyï¿½ve cared about Scott County, and theyï¿½ve worked hard. They did what they could to assist law enforcement and victims to seek justice.ï¿½
Boyd also Wednesday presented the county with an American flag from his overseas deployment, which ended earlier this year.
Enderle said she will miss her co-workers whoï¿½ve become like family over the past 20 years.
ï¿½Their family, became my family,ï¿½ Enderle said. ï¿½And Iï¿½m going to miss them.ï¿½
