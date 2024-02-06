Scott County officials recognized before departure from office

BENTON, Mo. ï¿½ The four outgoing Scott County officials were recognized for their longtime service during a public reception earlier this week at the courthouse in Benton.

Organized by Scott County Restitution Fund Trustees, the occasion honored Associate Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott T. Horman, Presiding Commissioner Jamie Burger, Prosecuting Attorney Paul R. Boyd and Treasurer Glenda Enderle, whose terms officially end Dec. 31.

Horman has served as the associate court judge for 12 years; Boyd as the prosecuting attorney for 15 years; Burger as an associate commissioner and then presiding commissioner for a total of 18 years; and Enderle as treasurer for almost 21 years.

The Rev. Dennis Lowe, who is the chairman of Scott County Restitution Fund Trustees, offered remarks before presenting the officials with plaques.

ï¿½Iï¿½ve seen your honesty. Iï¿½ve seen your integrity. Iï¿½ve seen your hardness, and Iï¿½ve also seen your softness,ï¿½ Lowe told the officials. ï¿½Iï¿½ve seen you do a lot of great things for our county, and I think itï¿½s important to just say ï¿½thank you.ï¿½ We donï¿½t say that enough.ï¿½

Working in restitution, Lowe said one of the things theyï¿½re called to do is to serve ï¿½ and express that love with one another.

ï¿½I want you to know that I have seen that from all of them,ï¿½ Lowe said to the crowd gathered for the occasion.

Each official then received plaques of appreciation.

ï¿½In closing, I want to say not only thank you to these four, but to remember, even in the next series of people coming in, weï¿½re all about family,ï¿½ Lowe said. ï¿½I like that and appreciate that ï¿½ and thatï¿½s what makes Scott County greater than any other place, I believe.ï¿½