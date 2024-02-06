Scott County NB I-55 reduced for camera installation

Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County — from mile marker 87 to mile marker 89 near Scott City — will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews install a traffic camera. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday, Nov. 21, through Wednesday, Nov. 23.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation