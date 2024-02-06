Scott County memorial drone broken for months

The Scott County sheriff's department is out of the aerial search and surveillance business for the time being.

Department personnel sent off for repair a broken high-definition drone, purchased with funds raised by family and friends to honor a 23-year old Scott City man who died more than four years ago.

A release from Sheriff Wes Drury, released Friday afternoon, did not explain what happened to the drone, which reportedly has been inoperable since December.

Drury said the county has always had access to another drone, but it has not been needed. The pandemic, he said, has kept the department quite busy.