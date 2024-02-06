Scott County man dies in crash

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Route N at Route U, four miles west of Delta, as the westbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male of Whitewater, Missouri, failed to yield to the northbound vehicle driven by Alfred “Paul” Friga, 67, of Chaffee,Missouri, and was struck by Friga’s vehicle.

Friga was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:55 a.m. by Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan and transported to the Cape County Morgue.