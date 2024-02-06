Scott County man charged with child molestation

A Scott County man molested two children over a two-year period a total of six times, police said.
The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Austin W. Maxwell Jr., 36, with four counts of first-degree child molestation, a class A felony, and two counts of second-degree child molestation, a class A misdemeanor.
Investigators received a report June 26 from Blodgett, Missouri, that Maxwell had sexual contact with a now-17-year-old more than a year ago, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Scott County Sheriff's Office detective Carl Rose.
Investigators also interviewed another victim who said Maxwell touched her in a sexual manner on more than 10 occasions when she was between 9 and 11 years old, according to the statement.
Maxwell denied the charges in an interview with investigators Wednesday.
Maxwell "stated if he did this while he was asleep he wouldn't remember," according to the statement, later adding "he fell asleep a lot and if it occurred while he was asleep he wouldn't remember it."
Maxwell's bond was set at $100,000 cash with the condition he have no contact with minors.
