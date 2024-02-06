Scott County man charged with child molestation

A Scott County man molested two children over a two-year period a total of six times, police said.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Austin W. Maxwell Jr., 36, with four counts of first-degree child molestation, a class A felony, and two counts of second-degree child molestation, a class A misdemeanor.

Investigators received a report June 26 from Blodgett, Missouri, that Maxwell had sexual contact with a now-17-year-old more than a year ago, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Scott County Sheriff's Office detective Carl Rose.

Investigators also interviewed another victim who said Maxwell touched her in a sexual manner on more than 10 occasions when she was between 9 and 11 years old, according to the statement.

Maxwell denied the charges in an interview with investigators Wednesday.