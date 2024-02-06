Scott County man arrested in stabbing death

A Benton, Missouri, area man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a relative Thursday, Scott County law-enforcement officials said.

Scott County sheriffï¿½s deputies arrested Gary Lee Venable, 33, after responding to a report of an assault.

Deputies arrived at Venableï¿½s home at 6:22 p.m. Inside, they found a bleeding man on the floor. Emergency medical personnel subsequently found the victim deceased when they responded to the scene, according to a probable-cause statement.

The victim was identified as James Patrick Joyce II.

Witnesses placed Venable at the scene of the crime. He was taken into custody at a neighborï¿½s residence, the Scott County Prosecuting Attorneyï¿½s Office said.

While being transported to the Scott County Jail, Venable stated he had acted in self-defense, Scott County Sheriffï¿½s Department detective Robyn Merideth said in the probable-cause statement.

Venable said he stabbed Joyce because ï¿½Joyce was sexually assaulting females,ï¿½ Merideth wrote.

Cindy Joyce, mother of the defendant and the victim, said Venable confessed to stabbing James Joyce after getting into a fight over cigarettes. She said Venable stabbed Joyce with a kitchen knife.