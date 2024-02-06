All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2020

Scott County issues order to slow COVID-19 spread

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Scott County residents and visitors are asked to remain at home "to the maximum extent feasible," according to a proposed joint order of the Scott County Commission, Scott County Health Officer, Scott County Health Department and Scott County municipalities...

Southeast Missourian

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Scott County residents and visitors are asked to remain at home "to the maximum extent feasible," according to a proposed joint order of the Scott County Commission, Scott County Health Officer, Scott County Health Department and Scott County municipalities.

"When people leave their place of residence, whether to perform essential activities, or to otherwise facilitate authorized activities, they should at all times comply with all guidelines set forth by the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention for the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19," the order stated.

The order applies to all businesses and persons within Scott County.

Scott County Clerk Rita Milam said this order is not much different than what is already in practice. "This just puts a little teeth in it for law enforcement," Milam said. If a group of people are gathered at a park and not practicing CDC guidelines of keeping 6 feet apart with a maximum of 10 people, for example, law enforcement can ask them to disperse. If the group refuses to disperse, Milam said, the people can be arrested.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Then it's up to the prosecutor," she said.

Milam said the order is intended only to make people realize socializing needs to stop.

"All essential workers will go to work, businesses can stay open," Milam said. "We're not asking anyone to do anything differently except honor social distancing recommendations."

Additionally, the county courthouse in Benton, Missouri, is open by appointment only.

More information, including the order's full text, is at scottcountymo.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy