Scott County issues order to slow COVID-19 spread

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Scott County residents and visitors are asked to remain at home "to the maximum extent feasible," according to a proposed joint order of the Scott County Commission, Scott County Health Officer, Scott County Health Department and Scott County municipalities.

"When people leave their place of residence, whether to perform essential activities, or to otherwise facilitate authorized activities, they should at all times comply with all guidelines set forth by the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention for the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19," the order stated.

The order applies to all businesses and persons within Scott County.

Scott County Clerk Rita Milam said this order is not much different than what is already in practice. "This just puts a little teeth in it for law enforcement," Milam said. If a group of people are gathered at a park and not practicing CDC guidelines of keeping 6 feet apart with a maximum of 10 people, for example, law enforcement can ask them to disperse. If the group refuses to disperse, Milam said, the people can be arrested.